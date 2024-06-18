Skip to Main content
De'ls Juice Bar
View Menu
Menu
Pressed Juice
Sandwiches
Soup
Hot Bar
Smoothies
Shots
Acai Bowls
Wraps
Breakfast
Toast
Protein
Pressed Juice
Sunrise
$8.75
Ocean Vibes
$8.75
The Cleanser
$8.75
Green Life
$8.75
Supa Green
$9.00
The Hydrator
$9.00
Sandwiches
Turk Panini
$15.00
Surf Salmon
$15.00
Soup
lentil soup
$7.00
Hot Bar
black coffee
$7.00
Cappacino
$6.00
Matcha
$7.00
Espresso
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Smoothies
Summer In NYC
$8.00
Bossa Nova
$8.00
The Classic
$8.00
Jive
$8.00
Shots
Nazar
$6.00
Booster
$6.00
Sunshine
$6.00
Acai Bowls
Hunger for nuts
$12.00
love for acai
$12.00
Pitaya Bowl
$12.00
Wraps
cowboy
$14.00
Mediterranean
$14.00
Budha
$14.00
Breakfast
French Toast
$12.00
egg
$2.00
Toast
Avocado
$7.00
Almond Butter
$7.00
Avocado egg
$9.00
Peanut
$7.00
Protein
Salmon
$4.00
Chicken
$3.00
Oyster mushroom
$4.00
egg
$2.00
De'ls Juice Bar Location and Hours
(754) 215-8965
2550 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement
View Menu